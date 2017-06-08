Cardinals Launch “Summer Slugger” Educational Games for Kids

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Cardinals want to help students avoid the so-called “summer slide” when kids out of school for the summer forgot some of what they’ve learned. The redbirds announced the launch their new baseball themed educational course called Summer Slugger, powered by the digital learning innovator EVERFI. Summer Slugger is an interactive, online course developed to prevent this “summer slide”.
EVERFI CEO Tom Davidson says the program was developed for 4th and 5th graders and consists of 36 interactive games, each about ten minutes in length. The games cover among other things, arithmetic, geometry, spelling, vocabulary and comprehension.