It’s Coming Down: Removal of Confederate Monument Underway

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The dismantling of the Confederate Monument in Forest Park is underway.
KMOX’s Michael Calhoun is on the scene and reports a crane is airborne, and the top of the monument has been removed.
One man stopped his car and got out to take a look.
“The Confederate stuff is a reminder, let’s never go there again,” he says.
Treasurer Tishaura Jones released a statement saying her GoFundMe campaign raising money for the monument’s removal is nearing its goal, saying, “I am pleased to report that after three weeks, we have raised over $16,000 of the $25,000 campaign goal.”
Jones also says she is pleased that city has started removing the monument, and will be speaking with officials about transferring her funds to cover the cost of removal.