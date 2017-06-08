LIVE COVERAGE: James Comey's Senate Testimony

It’s Coming Down: Removal of Confederate Monument Underway

June 8, 2017 10:17 AM
Filed Under: Confederate Memorial, confederate monument, Forest Park, St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The dismantling of the Confederate Monument in Forest Park is underway.

KMOX’s Michael Calhoun is on the scene and reports a crane is airborne, and the top of the monument has been removed.

One man stopped his car and got out to take a look.

“The Confederate stuff is a reminder, let’s never go there again,” he says.

Treasurer Tishaura Jones released a statement saying her GoFundMe campaign raising money for the monument’s removal is nearing its goal, saying, “I am pleased to report that after three weeks, we have raised over $16,000 of the $25,000 campaign goal.”

Jones also says she is pleased that city has started removing the monument, and will be speaking with officials about transferring her funds to cover the cost of removal.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen