Boy Who Pleaded ‘Stop Killing Each Other’ Rewarded by Rapper

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Six-year-old Jeffrey Laney’s passionated plea to the people of St. Louis to “stop killing each other” was heard by an East Coast musical artist, who is going to try and relive Jeffrey of his fears. Terrence “Pusha T” Thornton posted on Instagram this week that he wants to help pay for the 6-year-olds college.

Pusha T, 40, says he watched the video posted to Facebook by Jeffrey’s mother, and is “really sorry that you are having to deal with people shooting guns and hurting others.”

So, he has decided to start a college fund for Jeffrey, give him an iPad, books, toys, pay for a trip to Six Flags for him and his cousins, and pay for them to attend a summer camp at a the Boys and Girls Club.

The four-minute speech, posted on Facebook by Jeffrey’s mother Leanndra Cheatham, has more than 200,000 views, and almost 8,000 shares.

Jeffrey talked about the recent death of his cousin, Taylor Simpson, 17, who was killed in a drive-by shooting on April 12 in University City.

“I don’t want nothing to happen to all my family, and I’m really serious because I’m really scared to die and I’m really scared for my family to die,” Jeffrey says.

