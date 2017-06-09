Boy Who Pleaded ‘Stop Killing Each Other’ Rewarded by Rapper

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Six-year-old Jeffrey Laney’s passionated plea to the people of St. Louis to “stop killing each other” was heard by an East Coast musical artist, who is going to try and relive Jeffrey of his fears. Terrence “Pusha T” Thornton posted on Instagram this week that he wants to help pay for the 6-year-olds college.
Pusha T, 40, says he watched the video posted to Facebook by Jeffrey’s mother, and is “really sorry that you are having to deal with people shooting guns and hurting others.”
So, he has decided to start a college fund for Jeffrey, give him an iPad, books, toys, pay for a trip to Six Flags for him and his cousins, and pay for them to attend a summer camp at a the Boys and Girls Club.
Thanks to @theshaderoom for introducing me to Lil J & his mom @leelee0381 >>>>>>>>>>>>>> Dear Lil J, Hi my name is Terrence "Pusha -T" Thornton. I saw your video and I'm really sorry that you are having to deal with people shooting guns and hurting others where you live. A lot of people can't imagine how hard it is being a kid where you are from, If I were you, I would be scared too. But I thought it was very brave of you to speak up and try to help your family, friends, and community. There a lot of 6yr olds all over the United States who are scared just like you and guess who their Super Hero is…YOU!! Your video really woke me up. You are a thoughtful and smart kid at such a young age already, I can tell. You spoke so clearly about something so terrible in gun violence and fear, which is something no child should be speaking about with so much knowledge. I would much rather you taught me how to play video games or build a car or about the latest comic book you read and if you think Spiderman really is better than Batman. I know I can’t solve all of your problems at once but hopefully this is a start. Hopefully other men in our communities saw your video and also realize that a 6 year old boy just challenged us all to do better. No matter where we are in life we have to look out for the youth. Since you like helping people I wanna help you. What I'm gonna do for you is make sure that you have the fun that every 6yr old should have this summer. I'm sending you, your cousins Janiya and Brandon to Six Flags Amusement Park in St Louis, I know you guys are gonna have the best time. When you arrive back, all of you will start summer camp at the Boys and Girls club. All summer long you will be learning, playing, and meeting new friends. I heard that you love Spider Man so I'm gonna make sure that you will be one of the first to see new Spider-Man movie next month!! I also sent some things to your house for the times you aren't away at camp. There are some games, books, an iPad and other toys to help you enjoy the summer and beyond. I can’t wait to hear about which books you liked better and which car was the fastest. I hope the package encourages you t
The four-minute speech, posted on Facebook by Jeffrey’s mother Leanndra Cheatham, has more than 200,000 views, and almost 8,000 shares.
Jeffrey talked about the recent death of his cousin, Taylor Simpson, 17, who was killed in a drive-by shooting on April 12 in University City.
“I don’t want nothing to happen to all my family, and I’m really serious because I’m really scared to die and I’m really scared for my family to die,” Jeffrey says.