Jason Quate, Wife, Face New Charges in St. Clair County

BELLEVILLE (KMOX) — New charges have been filed in Illinois in the case of a little girl’s body found in a Centreville garage.

Jason Quate and wife Elizabeth, who’s also reportedly a victim of sex crimes at Jason’s hand, now face concealment of a homicidal death charges in St. Clair County. State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly says there’s not yet enough evidence to charge them with murder.

“[Between] the time the child was allegedly deceased, and the time at which the body of the victim, the child, Alysha Quate, was found… was a lengthy period of time,” Kelly told reporters Friday afternoon.

Jason Quate faces unrelated charges in Las Vegas, where he’s being held without bond. There he’s accused of felony sex trafficking and living from the earnings of a prostitute — it’s alleged Jason forced his wife into the sex trade. Elizabeth Quate, even though she’s allegedly a victim of sex trafficking in Nevada, was identified, Kelly says, because she’s now charged in the concealment of her daughter’s death in Illinois.

Alysha Quate’s body was found in a Centreville garage this week when Elizabeth called St. Clair County and told them where to look. Bond has been set at $750,000. Jason Quate faces a Monday hearing in Clark County, Nevada on the charges he’s accused of there.

Kelly says St. Clair County authorities are already working with Clark County for Quate’s extradition to Illinois.

