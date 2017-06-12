17-Year-Old Charged, Will Stand Trial as Adult in Deadly Carjacking

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis police have charged one of the suspects they say is responsible for shooting and killing a tourist from New York near the South Grand district.
Richard Donaldson, 17, of St. Louis will stand trial as an adult. He faces second-degree murder, robbery, armed criminal action, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident and stealing.
Bond is set at $750,000.
Kenneth Spalter, 72, and a female passenger were getting out of their car in the 3800 block of Juniata when a struggle began. Spalter was shot once and pronounced dead.
Spalter was in town visiting his daughter who had just given birth to his grandchild.
Richardson has been in custody since February. Police are still looking for a second suspect.