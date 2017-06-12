Lawsuit Claims Missouri Exposing Foster Care Kids to Drugs

June 12, 2017 7:29 PM
Filed Under: Children, Children's Rights, class action, foster care system, health, lawsuit, Missouri, psychotropic drugs

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Saint Louis University and two national advocacy groups have filed a class action lawsuit against the state of Missouri – claiming the foster care system is exposing thousands of children to psychotropic drugs without safeguards.

Sara Bartosz of the group Children’s Rights says Missouri doesn’t maintain adequate medical records for foster kids. She adds the state doesn’t have an informed consent process and there’s no monitoring or oversight to make sure the drugs given are appropriate.

A number of foster children are listed as plaintiffs in the suit.

“They’re toddlers – two and three years old,” Bartosz says. “These children have been placed on the anti-psychotic drug risoprodol at that tender age.”

She adds the drug has not been approved for children under the age of five by the FDA.

Some of the child plaintiffs in the suit complain of constant, sharp eye pain, fatigue, irritability, tremors, and more.

