Mobile App Measures Risk of Heat-Related Illness

June 12, 2017 9:39 PM
CDC, health, heat, illness, mobile app, OSHA, outdoors

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Just how hot is too hot when it comes to working outdoors?

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and OSHA have partnered to create an app that provides some answers. The new mobile app determines heat indexes and measures your risk of a heat related illness.

Brenda Jacklitsch with the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health says this will be helpful to many different types of workers.

“People in construction, people in agriculture, people different service industries such as lawn care,” Jacklitsch says. “Anybody who is going to be outside, you know, for part of their day especially in the heat.”

Jacklitsch says the risk levels range from minimal to extreme. It is hoped this app will put life saving information at the fingertips of bosses and workers.

Each year, 65,000 people seek medical attention for extreme heat exposure.

