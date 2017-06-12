Smirnoff’s New Ad Campaign: ‘We’d Be Happy to Talk About Our Ties to Russia’

(KMOX) – Smirnoff vodka has a new ad campaign that references the investigation into Russian interference in last year’s U.S. presidential campaign.
The ad, which already appears at bus stops and on billboards, says, “Made in America, but we’d be happy to talk about our ties to Russia under oath.”
A spokesperson for the British company that owns Smirnoff says in a statement the ad is “a wink and a nod to current affairs.”
Smirnoff has been made in America for decades, but its roots go back to Russia.