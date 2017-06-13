‘After Orlando’ Premiers Friday Night

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)– This Friday at the contemporary art museum, ‘After Orlando’, plays specifically written in response to the Pulse Nightclub massacre will be performed.
“Theater is a way that you can promote empathy and understanding,” says Joan Lipkin of “That Uppity Theater Company”.
She says the writing is extraordinary, with playwrights from all over the US, UK, Canada and Africa taking part.
“The purpose of the plays, which run between three and eight minutes in length, approximately, is to provide multiple perspectives. We selected 14 of them,” she says.
Actors, directors and others here are donating their time for this important show and the price of admission…free. Reservations are suggested. The show is presented by “That Uppity Theater Company”, RS Theatrics, St. Louis and St. Charles Pride Festivals. ‘After Orlando’ is Friday night at 7:30 at the Contemporary Art Museum.