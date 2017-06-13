Aldermen Hear Testimony on Abortion Clinic Buffer Zone

Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) June 13, 2017 5:13 PM By Kevin Killeen
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Protesters on the sidewalk outside Planned Parenthood would have to stay 8 feet back from the driveway entrance under a bill before the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.

Supporters of the measure say it’s necessary to give clinic patients room to drive in safely and without feeling intimidated.

St. Louis Aldermanic committee hears hours of testimony on bill to keep protestors 8 feet back. (Kevin Killeen/KMOX)

Opponents say protesters have a Consitutional right to hand clinic patients a brochure about alternatives to abortion.

Planned Parenthood St. Louis CEO Mary Kogut says protesters make some patients feel unsafe and intimidated. (Kevin Killeen/KMOX)

A committee heard hours of testimony on the bill, but no vote was taken to get the bill out of committee.

If the bill is passed into law, opponents say they will sue the city.

Supporters say they believe the 8-foot buffer zone would withstand a court challenge, based on similar laws in other states.

