Officer Shot in Jerseyville Break-In

JERSEYVILLE, ILL. (KMOX) – A suspect is dead and a Jerseyville police officer recovering from injuries suffered in a shootout at the end of a foot chase this morning.
It started about 1 o’clock this morning when a burglar alarm at DJ’s Pub and Grill on West Prairie went off. Two Jerseyville officers and a Jersey County sheriff’s deputy showed up and the suspect took off, with the officers in pursuit.
“When one officer finally caught up to him, it was in between two houses over here on 16 West in Jerseyville, the subject opened fire on the officer, the officer returned fire.
Jerseyville police chief Dan Blackorby says the officer and the suspect were both hit several times. The suspect, who was in his twenties, died at a local hospital. The officer was taken to a St. Louis hospital.