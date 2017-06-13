Sears Cuts of Jobs Means it Doesn’t Qualify for Tax Breaks

Associated Press June 13, 2017 10:33 PM
Filed Under: business, consumer, Sears Holdings Corp.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) – Officials of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity say Sears Holdings’s elimination of 400 jobs means the company no longer qualifies for state tax breaks.

Sears Holdings Corp. announced Tuesday the job cuts are part of its previously announced plans to save $1.25 billion in costs a year.

Most of the job cuts are at its Hoffman Estates headquarters. Commerce and economic opportunity spokeswoman Jacquelyn Reineke says the state plans to review Sears’ records “to ensure taxpayers are not on the hook for an out-of-compliance agreement.”

Sears spokesman Howard Riefs declined to say how many employees work at the headquarters. However, he said Sears recently fell below the 4,250 jobs it was required to maintain for the EDGE tax breaks.

The 2011 state tax deal gave Sears credits worth an estimated $15 million a year for 10 years. To get the credit, Sears had to invest in the state.

