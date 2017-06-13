Cardinals Recall Sam Tuivailala, Release Jhonny Peralta

ST. LOUIS (CARDINALS) – The St. Louis Cardinals announced prior to today’s day-night double-header, that they have recalled right-handed pitcher Sam Tuivailala from Memphis (AAA) and named left-handed pitcher Marco Gonzales as the team’s “26th man” for the twin bill. Gonzales, who is also being promoted from Memphis, is scheduled to start tonight’s game – his first appearance in the majors since 2015. The team also announced today that infielder Jhonny Peralta has been given his unconditional release.

The Cardinals optioned rookie infielder Paul DeJong to Memphis following Sunday’s game.

Today’s recall marks Tuivailala’s fourth stint with St. Louis this season. He has gone a combined 2-1 with a 3.27 ERA (11.0 IP) in 10 games with the Cardinals. Tuivailala has posted a 1-0 mark with a 1.65 ERA and five saves in his 14 games pitched for Memphis, striking out 17 in 16.1 innings of work.

Gonzales, 25, is 1-3 with a 2.97 ERA in six games started this season between triple-A Memphis (5 games) and High-A Palm Beach (1 game). The 2013 first-round draft pick missed all of the 2016 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on April 15, 2016. Gonzales will be making his first appearance and start for the Cardinals since his Sept. 1, 2015 outing vs. Washington.

The 6-0, 200-pound Gonzales is 4-2 with a 4.82 ERA in 11 career games (6 starts) at the Major League level. As a rookie, he appeared in six games (all in relief) for the Cardinals during their 2014 postseason run and was credited with a pair of wins during their Division Series vs. Los Angeles.

Tuivailala wears uniform no. 64 and Gonzales wears no. 56.

