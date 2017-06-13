Click here to listen to Rush Limbaugh | Questions?

St. Louis Man Pleads Guilty in Jewish Bomb Threats Case

June 13, 2017 2:20 PM
Filed Under: false information, Jewish centers, Juan Thompson, New York, St. Louis

NEW YORK (AP/KMOX) — A St. Louis man accused of threatening Jewish organizations as a way to harass his ex-girlfriend has pleaded guilty to cyberstalking.

Juan Thompson also pleaded guilty to a charge of conveying false information and hoaxes. He apologized during a court appearance in New York. Federal prosecutors said Thompson sometimes used his girlfriend’s name while making threats against Jewish community centers, schools or other facilities.

The government collected evidence from about two dozen laptops, tablets and cellphones seized from his home. Thompson was fired from the online publication The Intercept last year.

