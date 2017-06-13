Tree Trimmers Borrow Car to Commit Crimes

ST. ANN, MO. (KMOX) – Not only did tree trimmers not finish the job, but they committed crimes in the process. An 82-year-old woman in St. Ann was approached by tree trimmers doing work for her neighbor. The woman agreed to pay them $600 to trim one tree and remove another.

Then the workers asked to borrow the woman’s car to run an errand.

The third time the workers from K&C Lawn Maintenance and tree care borrowed her car, it was St. Ann police who showed up at her home to say the workers had been arrested. Left behind in her car were drugs, alcohol and items the pair had shoplifted from area stores.

The woman tells the Better Business Bureau she’s not usually so trusting.

