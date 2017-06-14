5 Plead Guilty in $4.3 Million Kansas City-Area Meth Ring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Five men from Excelsior Springs pleaded guilty this week to their roles in a $4.3 million conspiracy to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine in five northwest Missouri counties.

Federal prosecutors say the men distributed the drugs through Jackson, Clay, Ray, Clinton and Buchanan counties.

Those who pleaded guilty this week are 53-year-old Marion Eugene Brammer; 44-year-old Jason Lee Kirtley; 60-year-old Jackie Love; 36-year-old William Dean Campbell, and 32-year-old Steven Lee Schreier Jr.

They are the last of 26 defendants indicted in the case who pleaded guilty.

In 2010, law enforcement investigated a drug-trafficking organization distributing methamphetamine in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Some co-conspirators distributed the methamphetamine throughout the five Missouri counties.

Court documents indicate conspirators sold $4.3 million of methamphetamine and heroin from 2010 to 2015.

