Illinois Congressman Was Up To Bat When Shots Rang Out At Congressional Baseball Practice

June 14, 2017 1:34 PM
Filed Under: baseball, James Hodgkinson, Virginia Shooting, Washington D.C.

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis says he was at the plate during Congressional baseball practice, when a gunman opened fire.

“I was batting. We heard a loud noise – it felt like a construction site – like someone had dropped a big piece of metal. And then the next thing I remember is somebody on the field yelling, ‘Run, he’s got a gun,'” Davis says.

Davis says he hunkered down in the dugout, before he and others made a break for it. Davis told CNN that his cellphone and wedding ring are still at the investigation scene.

“I got to witness the heroism of the Capitol Police that were there as part of Steve Scalise’s detail. If they wouldn’t have been there, this would have been a massacre of innocent people,” Davis says.

Davis was interviewed on CNN inside the Capitol, with a bloodied hand, still wearing his cleats and baseball pants.

ALEXANDRIA, VA – JUNE 14: Baseballs are left behind by the dugout area at the Eugene Simpson Stadium Park where a shooting had happened June 14, 2017 in Alexandria, Virginia. U.S. House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) and multiple congressional aides were shot by a gunman during a Republican baseball practice. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Davis says he was so angry after the incident, that he went straight to the Capitol to share his experience.

“I never thought I’d play a baseball game for charity, go to practice at 6:30 in the morning, and have to dodge bullets,” Davis says.

The congressman says a good Samaritan let several people into an apartment to call 911.

Davis tells CNN he blames heightened rhetoric.

“We can disagree on how to govern. That’s what makes our country great. But I’m here because we’re all Americans and I think Republicans and Democrats need to use this day today to stand together and say ‘stop,'” Davis says.

Davis tells CBS News he was sickened to learn the gunman, James Hodgkinson, who is now dead, was from Illinois.

“I’ve never seen him before…he’s from my home state…it makes me nauseous.”

