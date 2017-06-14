Several Congressmen React to Virginia Shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Congressman John Shimkus knew about the shooting in Virginia long before it showed up in the news – Congressman Steve Scalise has been his Washington roommate for the past eight years.

Shimkus has visited Scalise in the hospital, but didn’t stay long because he didn’t want to be “in the way.”

Congressman Rodney Davis was up to bat when the shooting started. He says the show, and the charity baseball game, must go on.

“This is our chance that show anyone who thinks that having a political disagreement should lead to violence, senseless acts like we saw today – should remember that we stand together as Republicans and Democrats,” Davis says.

Missouri Democrat Claire McCaskill is among those left extremely shaken by the attack. She says everyone just needs to stop being so mean to each other and says it’s “unnecessary.”

Will she feel safe being out in public now?

“You realize that probably, we need to do a little bit more when a bunch of us are gathered in one place,” McCaskill says. “I want to be careful that we don’t overreact to this.”

The hospital says that Scalise is still in critical condition and will need more operations.

