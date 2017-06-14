UPDATE: Virginia Shooter Identified as Belleville Resident Has Died

ALEXANDRIA, VA. (KMOX/AP) – President Donald Trump stated during his emergency press conference that the shooter, James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Ill., has died. Law enforcement officials have identified him as the shooter at baseball practice in Virginia.
Hodgkinson, 66, is a business owner in Belleville, formerly charged with battery and aiding damage to a motor vehicle in 2006, according St. Clair County records, but charges were dismissed.
Steve Scalise, a top House Republican, was wounded in the Wednesday morning shooting by a rifle-wielding gunman. The shooting happened during a congressional baseball practice.
Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa said during a news conference Wednesday that the officers wounded are in good condition and had injuries not considered life-threatening. The nature of their injuries was not immediately clear.
Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown says five people were taken to hospitals. It was not immediately clear how many of those were law enforcement officers.
