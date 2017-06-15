Fire Chief Studies London Fire to Prevent One In St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Fire Chiefs around the country are talking about the London high rise fire, that swept through 24 floors and killed at least 17 people.

St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson says the discussion has centered on whether the exterior of the London building may have been clad with a flammable material. He is studying the blaze in hopes of preventing one here.

“We had a fire like this our in Las Vegas a couple years ago where the exterior cladding of a building took off real quick,” Jenkerson says. “A…material to make a very pretty facade, but it’s basically putting a solidified gasoline on the outside of the building.”

Jenkerson says most buildings here have brick facades, and he says the fire codes here are stricter than in the U.K. In downtown St. Louis, the chief says each high rise is toured annually by the fire department, and any code violations are referred to the city’s building division for enforcement.

It’s not clear whether the London building had sprinklers throughout.

