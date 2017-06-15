Illinois Fairgrounds Ready for Summer, Still Need Major Updates

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – Illinois officials say the fairgrounds in Springfield and DuQuoin will be ready for summer state fairs, but that major updates await private fundraising and a state spending plan.
The State Journal-Register reports emergency funds are available to the Illinois Department of Agriculture, and that $600,000 has been used to enclose a warm-up arena before the 76th annual Midwest Charity Horse Show this week.
The show’s usual home is a century-old facility that was shut down for safety reasons.