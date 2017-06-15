KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Local Hospital Offers New Enlarged Prostate Treatment

June 15, 2017 7:41 AM
Filed Under: enlarged prostate, treatment

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A new less invasive way to shrink an enlarged prostate is now being offered at one local hospital.

It’s called prostate artery embollization.

“It involves a small hole, a tiny pinhole, either in the wrist or in the groin. It’s a one millimeter hole, we put a small catheter that goes into the arteries going to the prostate and we put small, bead-like particles that block the blood flow and essentially the enlarged prostate shrinks over the next three to four weeks,” says SLU Care Interventional radiologist Dr. Keith Periera at SSM Health SLU Hospital.

SSM Health SLU Hospital is one of only five hospitals in the nation offering this option and the only one in the midwest.

