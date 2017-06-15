Skittles Ditches Rainbow to Give LGBT Pride ‘Center Stage’

Associated Press June 15, 2017 12:16 PM
Filed Under: LGBT, LGBTQ, Pride month, skittles

CHICAGO (AP) – Skittles has temporarily ditched its rainbow theme in favor of an all-white look in the United Kingdom and Germany in order to give LGBT pride celebrations “center stage.”

Michelle Green, a spokeswoman for the Chicago-based Wrigley Company, which makes Skittles, tells The Associated Press that since rainbow colors are identified with both LGBT pride and Skittles, the candy maker chose one color during the celebrations “in order for Pride’s rainbow to take center stage.”

June is LGBT Pride month. The Skittles switch began in late March and wraps up in September.

The move has received a mixed reaction on social media. Some Twitter users like it, but others are critical of the selection of white for the campaign, saying it plays against the nod to diversity.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen