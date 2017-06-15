The Typewriter is Making a Comeback

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Everything old is new again, and another vinyl record era instrument is re-gaining traction – the typewriter.
From public type-ins to street poets selling personalized type written poems, typewriters are all the rage and those antique Royals and Underwoods are going for big bucks. A documentary on typewriters is set for release this summer, featuring Tom Hanks, who just happens to have one of the hottest apps available, the Hanx Writer, where you can type on a virtual typewriter.