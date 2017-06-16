BJC West County Opens Hospice House

CREVE COEUR, MO (KMOX)-BJC Hospice cut the ribbon Friday on a new facility that will help patients and families facing the end of life.

It’s “Evelyn’s House” at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital in Creve Coeur. “It’s a place where people can come and be in a comfortable home-like surrounding,” says BJC Hospice Director Barbara Westland, “where caring and compassionate and skilled care is being provided.”

The house has specialized staff on site 24/7 and offers music therapy and spiritual counseling among other services.

In addition to the 16 guest suites, the house includes places for families to gather and support each other. “We have a family dining area,” says Westland. “We have a family guest room. We have gathering rooms for our families and we have a beautiful garden for patients and families.”

Westland says those common areas can help families get through the very difficult time. “What they are all share together is that they’re losing a loved one. They can support one another by being together and sharing their stories and making new memories. Memories that will last a lifetime.”

Patients may stay at Evelyn’s Place, or undergo treatment until they can return home.

According to Westland, it’s only the second facility of its kind in the region. It will begin accepting patients Monday, June 19. Patients are to be referred by their physician.

For more information go to bjchospice.org. or call 314-996-8100 or 844-996-8100 (toll-free).

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook