This Weekend Busch Stadium Will Be a 1-Hole Golf Course

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – You’re about 90-yards out, with 100 feet in elevation and a slight breeze in from left field – so Fredbird hands you a pitching wedge.

That’ll be somewhat like the experience for those who registered for Jim Butler’s Charity Golf Tournament & Dinner on Saturday. After a round of golf, benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis, attendees will head to Busch Stadium for hole No. 19.

The players will tee off from the Redbird Club level of the stands, and aim for a pin on second base. It seems like it will be similar to a “closest to the pin contest” and not require players to putt.

Those of us not attending Saturday’s tournament will have to hope that this one-time event will lead to bigger opportunities. Check out what Petco Park in San Diego has done the last two years:

I love playing golf at Petco Park. Thanks Callaway and the Padres for a fun event. My son in law landed in the seats 3 times. Needs work. ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/Yo5I3C08JM — Randy Jones (@RJBBQ35) November 5, 2016

It’s called The Links at Petco Park, it’s a nine-hole course that’s held during the offseason.

Besides the fact that weather in St. Louis and San Diego can be quite different in the offseason, this seems like something most MLB ballparks could pull off.

