Mo. Civil War Museum Threatens Lawsuit Over Confederate Monument

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – (UPDATED 3:35 p.m.) The Missouri Civil War Museum sends a warning to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, threatening a lawsuit if the city challenges the museum’s claim to ownership of the Confederate monument in Forest Park.
Executive Director Mark Trout tells Krewson, in a letter released to KMOX, that his group holds the deed to the monument and can remove it “at no cost to the city” by June 23.
The letter asks for permission to work with the current contractor to start removing the monument on June 19.
>> CLICK HERE to read the letter
Krewson’s spokesman Koran Addo released the following statement regarding the museum’s letter:
“We have no response to the letter. As to the claim of ownership–it’s our position the city controls the monument. The plan is to remove it, put [it] in city storage, and at a later date consider proposals from groups to take control and display the monument. The Civil War Museum is welcome to submit a proposal when the time comes.”