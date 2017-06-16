Neighbors Concerned About Crime, Drugs Near Ferguson Market

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOX) – Ferguson Police are keeping an eye on a quick shop which neighbors say has become a haven for crime and drug activity.

Chief Delrish Moss says the Ferguson Market in the 9100 block of West Florissant has had 23 calls for police this year – compared with more than 250 a couple years ago.

“I’ll say that not just the Ferguson Police Department, but a few other agencies because of the complaints, have been looking at the market,” Moss says.

Delrish adds that agencies are not only looking at the Ferguson Market, but other locations around the city with similar complaints.

Residents at a recent meeting called on the city to shut down the market, but Mayor James Knowles says they have to get the facts and see where the evidence leads them.

“We have taken all necessary steps engaged with our law enforcement and other law enforcement agencies to…investigate whether or not that is happening.”

