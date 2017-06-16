Blues Release 2017-18 Preseason Schedule

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Blues announced their 2017-18 preseason schedule, Friday.

Overall, the Blues will play eight preseason games, including the Kraft Hockeyville Game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday, Sept. 24, in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania. The Blues will also host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, Sept. 28, at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Blues will play three 2017-18 preseason games at Scottrade Center, including Wednesday, Sept. 20, vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets, Saturday, Sept. 23, vs. the Dallas Stars, and Sunday, Oct. 1, vs. the Washington Capitals. The Blues’ full 2017-18 preseason schedule can be found below.

Blues 2017-18 Preseason Schedule

Sept. 19
@ Dallas Stars
7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20
Vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
7 p.m.

Sept. 22
@ Washington Capitals
6 p.m.

Sept. 23
Vs. Dallas Stars
7 p.m.

*Sept. 24
@ Pittsburgh Penguins
TBD

Sept. 26
@ Columbus Blue Jackets
6 p.m.

**Sept. 28
Vs. Minnesota Wild
7 p.m.

Oct. 1
Vs. Washington Capitals
2 p.m.

*NHL Kraft Hockeyville Game in Belle Vernon, PA
**Game to be played at Sprint Center in Kansas City

