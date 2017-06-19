Michael Brown Movie In The Works At Warner Brothers

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A movie about the police-involved shooting of Michael Brown is in the works at Warner Brothers.
The website “Tracking Board” reports the studio acquired his mother, Lezley McSpadden’s, memoir “Tell The Truth and Shame the Devil” and will base the film on that. There is no word yet on when production would start.
Brown was killed in August 2014, sparking weeks of civil unrest which resurfaced when a grand jury did not indict officer Darren Wilson, who shot Brown.
Comments are closed.