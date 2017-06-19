O’Fallon Looks at City Hall Security

O’FALLON, ILL. (KMOX) – It may have been a member of congress who was shot last week, but even before this tragedy, local governments have focused on security needs.

Officials with O’Fallon Illinois say they have sent out a request for a proposal to remodel their council chambers, including a request for ideas to improve security. Those security changes would include the counters that customers use in city hall. An alert system was installed on the city hall computers several years ago, which city administrator Pam Funk tells says can be triggered by any employee. The alert goes directly to the police department and officers respond immediately even if it’s triggered by mistake.

As for angry residents at council meetings, she says no one has been banned from any city buildings, but in the last decade police have been called to remove someone from the O’Fallon city hall lobby, though she didn’t say why.

