Police: Bank Robber Wearing Sunglasses, ‘Obvious’ Fake Beard

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOX) – The search is on for a man who held up a St. Peters credit union at gunpoint Monday morning.

bank1 Police: Bank Robber Wearing Sunglasses, Obvious Fake Beard

Image provided by St. Peters PD

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., the suspect – wearing a gray hoodie, sunglasses, and a thick black beard that police call an “obvious disguise” – walked into the Gateway Metro Federal Credit Union in the 1400 block of Jungermann Road, displayed a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money.

He left on foot after he was given an undetermined amount of cash, crossing the street to the area of Triad Center Drive.

Moments later, a witness reported seeing a maroon Pontiac G6 leave that area at a high rate of speed.

Despite the disguise, police are hoping that someone knows who the suspect is and will be able to provide them with some useful information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. David Beckman at dbeckman@stpetersmo.net, or by phone at (636) 278-2244, ext. 3530.

There’s also an anonymous tip hotline at (636) 278-1000.

