Specialists Say Greitens Not Focused On Big Issues

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (KMOX) – Special sessions are usually reserved for extraordinary circumstances or to finish up work left undone during the regular session.

Does Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens calling lawmakers back to focus on abortion fit that bill? Some legislators don’t think so. And this is actually the second special session called by Greitens – the first focused on re-opening a steel mill in the state’s boot heel.

“People in Missouri are interested in jobs, not just one function in Southeast Missouri, as beneficial as it might be, but they’re looking for jobs across the state, and they want a real commitment to reinvest in the state, to revitalize the state and to build the jobs record of the state of Missouri,” says UMSL political science professor Dave Robertson.

Robertson says besides jobs, some other big priorities of the Governor didn’t get done, like a ‘Blue Alert’ system to catch those suspect of assaulting police officers. But there’s been no special session, at least not yet, on those issues.

