Weekend Murder Victims Identified

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – We now know the names of the six people murdered in St. Louis over the weekend.

According to police:

Terrance Smith, 24, was found near a bullet-riddled car near his home the 4400 block of Enright late Sunday night.

Cameron Wilson, 26, of Grover, Missouri, was one of two men shot after a car accident in the 2600 of Rauschenbach about 7:45 p.m. Sunday. The other victim, a 30-year-old man, is in critical condition. The suspects are identified as two black males.

Deanna Williams, 18, was one of the four people shot Sunday by 41-year-old Marlo Boyd in the 1900 block of North 14th Street, before Boyd took his own life. The other victims are a 15-year-old-girl, a 42-year-old woman and a 39-year-old woman. All are in critical condition.

Demarco Mars, 22, was walking with a friend in the 3800 block of Labadie on Friday night when shots were fired from a passing car. The friend was not hit.

Frederick Thomas, 57, was allegedly shot by his nephew Saturday morning in the 1200 block of Gimblin. Jason Westbrook, 33, is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Lamar Wise, 35, was allegedly arguing with his wife Saturday in their home on Etzel, when his 19-year-old son shot him. Wise’s wife refused treatment for injuries to her face and neck. No charges have been filed in that case.

There were six non-fatal shootings in the city over the weekend. Among those victims are a 14-year-old girl who was hit by shots fired during a fight between two groups of unknown black males in the 5700 block of Goodfellow late Sunday night. She’s in critical but stable condition.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the neck when he and his 35-year-old brother struggled over one of the guns they pulled on each other while arguing. He’s in stable condition, and the brother is in custody.

