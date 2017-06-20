Budget Stalemate Effecting Towns in Illinois

June 20, 2017 7:05 AM
Filed Under: budget, funding, Illinois, LOST, State, town

EAST ST. LOUIS, ILL. (KMOX) – The failure of Illinois lawmakers and Governor Bruce Rauner to agree on a state budget for two-and-a-half years is taking a toll in towns across the state. East St. Louis Mayor Emeka Jackson Hicks says already they’ve seen cutbacks in state-funded programs for the mentally ill, among others.

“Some of our educational programs that had been offered have been cut because of the state budget, several have been cut,” she says.

Mayor Hicks is hoping it won’t get to the point where basic services like police and firefighters are affected. Illinois lawmakers are set to meet later this week for a Special Session to try to arrive at a budget.

