Homicide Captain “Afraid” for the City After Weekend Violence

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A homicide captain with years of experience says she’s “afraid,” after the weekend spree of shootings that left eight dead and 12 others injured in the city of St. Louis.

The weekend murders brought the number of people killed this year in the city to 85, compared to 82 this time last year.

Homicide Captain Mary Warnecke says she’s afraid people are becoming used to all the gunfire, and used to looking the other way, not helping police catch the killers.

“These should not be the norm, they should be unusual events, they should be rare events, but I’m worried that people are complacent with gunfire in some of their neighborhoods, and complacent to some of the violence,” she says.

Three of the killings have been solved as a domestic, murder-suicide. The others remain under investigation with no apparent connection. Police ask anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.

