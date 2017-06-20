International Institute of St. Louis Recognizes World Refugee Day

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – As the world marks World Refugee Day today, the number of people who are displaced from their homes stands at over 65 million, seven times what it was just five years ago. That’s according to International Institute of St. Louis President Anna Crosslin, who says many are defined by the United Nations as among the most vulnerable.

“Those who can’t remain oversees waiting for peace to eventually come to their countries or return because they might have a medical issue, or they may be a member of a religious minority that won’t be able to to return in any case,” she says.

Crosslin calls it the greatest refugee crisis since World War 2. She says because of changes in U.S. policy the number of refugees coming to St. Louis is down 50 percent.

“That’s a tragedy to the individuals, who are as I said the most vulnerable and in terrible situations over seas, where in fact if they don’t get a resettlement offer, they may in fact, die,” Crosslin says.

