Islamic Community Provides Women’s Self Defense Classes

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Citing an increase in the number of attacks against young Muslim women wearing the hijab, the local Islamic community is providing self-defense classes for women.

Local Council on Islamic/American Relations Executive Director Faizan Syed says they’re not trying to turn them into Jackie Chan, but teaching them how to de-escalate situations or, if necessary, protect themselves.

“We’re hoping that these classes will at least give Muslim women particularly, even all women, but particularly Muslim women, the ability to know that if something like this ever does happen, how you respond to it in a way that you get out with the least amount of harm as humanly possibly,” he says.

Syad says the first class, taught by a former female police officer, was full. The second one is almost completely booked.

