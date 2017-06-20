Lake of the Ozarks Makes Top-10 ‘Best Lake Towns in the US’ List

June 20, 2017 10:47 AM
Filed Under: best, Country, Lake Of The Ozarks, lake town in the US, list, Missouri, MSN, Nation, rank, Top 10, USA

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Lake of the Ozarks has been named one of the 10 “best lake towns in the US,” by MSN.com.

One of central Missouri’s greatest attractions, the Ozarks, is ranked among lake towns in Colorado, Alaska, California and New York.

Here’s what the website said about Missouri’s lake:


Located in central Missouri, Lake Ozark has more than 1,100 miles of shoreline. As its name suggests, this town borders the Lake of the Ozarks (one of the largest man-made lakes in the US), which is known for its famous lake parties, where hundreds of boats gather on “Party Cove” for some heavy day drinking.

The New York Times even deemed Lake of the Ozarks “the Hamptons” of Missouri.

The other nine lake towns are as follows, in no particular order:

Cooper Landing, Alaska

Charlevoix, Michigan

Lake Placid, New York

Rangeley, Maine

Lake Havasu City, Arizona

Grand Lake, Colorado

Cornelius, North Carolina

Bigfork, Montant

South Lake Tahoe, California

Click here to see the original post

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen