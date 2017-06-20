Lake of the Ozarks Makes Top-10 ‘Best Lake Towns in the US’ List

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Lake of the Ozarks has been named one of the 10 “best lake towns in the US,” by MSN.com.
One of central Missouri’s greatest attractions, the Ozarks, is ranked among lake towns in Colorado, Alaska, California and New York.
Here’s what the website said about Missouri’s lake:
Located in central Missouri, Lake Ozark has more than 1,100 miles of shoreline. As its name suggests, this town borders the Lake of the Ozarks (one of the largest man-made lakes in the US), which is known for its famous lake parties, where hundreds of boats gather on “Party Cove” for some heavy day drinking.
The New York Times even deemed Lake of the Ozarks “the Hamptons” of Missouri.
The other nine lake towns are as follows, in no particular order:
Cooper Landing, Alaska
Charlevoix, Michigan
Lake Placid, New York
Rangeley, Maine
Lake Havasu City, Arizona
Grand Lake, Colorado
Cornelius, North Carolina
Bigfork, Montant
South Lake Tahoe, California
