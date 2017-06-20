Cardinals Selling $4 Tickets For 4th of July Weekday Games

June 20, 2017 10:29 AM
Filed Under: 4th of July, buy, cheap, Fourth of July, holiday, offer, Price, sell, special, St. Louis Cardinals, Tickets, week

ST. LOUIS (CARDINALS) – The St. Louis Cardinals are proud to team up with Budweiser to present fans with a special holiday ticket promotion. On sale now, fans can purchase specially priced $4 Loge, Pavilion and Terrace level seats to watch the Cardinals square off against the Miami Marlins on July 3-6.

This four-game series will feature Fireworks Night presented by Cooper Tires after the game on Monday, July 3 and a Patriotic Cardinals Socks promotional giveaway courtesy of Coca-Cola & Powerade on Tuesday, July 4.

These specially priced tickets will be available while supplies last. Tickets are limited to eight per customer. To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit cardinals.com/july.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen