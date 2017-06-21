Fight for Confederate Monument May Settle Out of Court

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The fight over who owns the Confederate Monument in Forest Park could be settled out of court.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson says lawyers for the city are in talks with an attorney for the Civil War Museum – which claims it now owns the monument.

“I think we would always like a compromise,” Krewson says. “I still believe the city owns that monument and there has not been any evidence, that I’ve seen, that says that we don’t.”

Krewson adds that in an effort reach a decision, there are some ongoing talks on how it can be “amicably resolved.”

A judge has set a hearing for July 6 in the case. Krewson says a case like this could set a precedent.

“It does raise the question in my mind – we have a lot of statues in St. Louis,” Krewson says. “Well, who do those belong to? So I think that is a question to be raised.”

Both sides are now hinting they want to work out an agreement before then, if possible.

Earlier this week, Judge Robert Dierker ordered the city to halt its plans to remove the monument, so that the museum could argue its claims to ownership in court.