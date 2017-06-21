Local Agencies Work Together in Effort to Target Crime

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis was not among a dozen cities picked by the Justice Department for a new crime reduction program – but the head of the FBI here says that doesn’t mean Washington D.C. has forgotten the city.

Over the last two and a half years the feds and local police have been meeting daily. The St. Louis City and County Police, FBI, and DEA – now the Missouri Highway Patrol is joining the task force.

FBI Special Agent in Charge in St. Louis William Woods says they’ve gotten results you don’t always hear about.

“We have made about 540 arrests, roughly, and these aren’t just normal arrests,” Woods says. “We specifically target the most violent people in the St. Louis region.”

Woods says in a pending case, they arrested gang members believed responsible for 30 murders in St. Louis. Also, the task force has seized a total of 240 weapons along with large quantities of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

Woods says the Justice Department study for which St. Louis was not picked for, does not reach the level of cooperation that already exists here between the feds and local police.

