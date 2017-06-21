New Vaccine Could Dramatically Lower Cholesterol

June 21, 2017 7:35 AM
Filed Under: cholestreol, lower, medication, trials, Vaccine

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A new vaccine that’s being tested could turn out to be an alternative to statin drugs.

ATO4A is an experimental drug that dramatically reduces the level of the so-called bad cholesterol associated with heart disease. It’s worked in laboratory mice, and now they’re about to try it on humans.

“These are very, very, very, preliminary and very early phase concepts in terms of this vaccine, but potentially very promising in terms of lowering LDL or bad cholesterol circulating in anybody’s bloodstream,” says SLU Care cardiologist Dr. Michael Lim at SSM Health SLU Hospital.

In the meantime, Lim says the best heart protection advice out there remains: eat a healthy diet, exercise regularly and if you need to lower your cholesterol, take a statin to do it.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen