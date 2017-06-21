See How the New Blues Jerseys Incorporate the St. Louis Flag

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Thanks to a new partnership between adidas and the NHL, all 31 teams have a brand-new jersey.

The designed were officially released last night, after an early leak of the St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators new sweaters, Tuesday afternoon.

Here are the jerseys of all 31 teams:

And a closer look at the Vegas Golden Knights’ inaugural uniform:

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, fans will be able to preorder the jersey from the Blues team store at Scottrade Center, or by calling 314-622-5495. Jerseys won’t be available for in-store purchases until Friday.

adidas worked with the Blues to respectfully preserve the team’s current uniform identity when moving to the new ADIZERO technology platform:

Lighter – Featuring new cresting materials and construction technology, the ADIZERO Authentic NHL jersey reduces crest weight by up to 46%, while a single layer perforated numbering system reduces number weight by up to 60%, in order to deliver a new jersey that is up to 19% lighter when compared to the current NHL Jersey.

Cooler – The ADIZERO Authentic NHL jersey features adidas Clima® technology in each of the jersey fabrics to deliver breathability and enhanced performance. Combining moisture management technology and a streamlined silhouette to maximize air flow circulation with materials that are up to 133% more permeable than fabrics currently used on ice allows athletes to be cooler.

Stronger – Constructed for durability, the ADIZERO Authentic NHL jersey fabrics are up to 27% stronger in burst testing and up to 72% tougher in abrasion testing compared to the current NHL jersey.

“We are excited to collaborate with the NHL and adidas to unveil our new uniforms,” said Blues President and CEO of Business Operations Chris Zimmerman. “Our ADIZERO uniforms combine the look of our rich 50-year history with modernized details, including white numbers on our home jerseys and the St. Louis City Flag on the inside of the collar. We look forward to ushering in the next 50 seasons of Blues Hockey with a fresh, but classic, look.”