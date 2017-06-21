St. Louis County Council to Vote on Replacing Two Bridges

June 21, 2017 8:07 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis County Council votes to move forward on replacing two aging bridges – a project that had been held up amid concerns that one bridge leads to the mansion of a campaign donor for County Executive Steve Stenger.

Stenger says the bridges were on a priority list for repairs even before he was elected.

“It has always been about public safety and we have two bridges in Eureka that are crumbling,” Stenger says. “Literally crumbling to the ground…they are crumbling in on the railroad that travels underneath those bridges.”

Stenger says that hazardous materials travel on that railroad on a regular basis and could be a complete disaster for the county. He adds buses travel over both bridges as well.

“Both bridges are in incredibly bad shape,” Stenger says. “Buses travel over both bridges. So, children from the Rockwood School District are traveling over those bridges and we want to keep the public safe.”

Replacing the Lewis Road and Allen Road Bridges is expected to cost the county about $5 million. The Lewis Road bridge is near the estate of Stenger supporter Michael Roberts – whose companies donated $43,000 to his campaign.

Roberts could be required to donate some land for easements to build a temporary bridge.

