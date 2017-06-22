MetroLink Commissioner Faces Off With County Executive on Metro Security

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – They agree not enough is being done to secure MetroLink, but that’s about all they agree on.

Former St. Louis mayor Vince Schoemehl, who heads MetroLink’s Security Commission, says County Executive Steve Stenger cancelled a meeting with Metro about a draft memorandum of understanding in May, never rescheduled and doesn’t return phone calls.

“A memorandum of understanding that was supposed to lead to a interagency agreement among four agencies,” he says. “And, we haven’t heard anything from you, and that’s just the truth.”

“No, that’s actually not the truth, Vince, and I think you understand that,” Stenger responded.

Stenger says ultimately the person responsible is MetroLink head John Nations, and mentioned numerous times during a call-in to the Charlie Brennan Show how much money Nations makes.

“John Nations makes a salary of about $325,000 a year, and for that $325,000 a year, I think that the public is owed a plan to have safety on the line, and to have that plan executed by Metro,” Stenger said.

Schoemehl, clearly frustrated, because Stenger says safety is Metro’s responsibility, and yet, “we are being told by Mr. Stenger we don’t have the authority to patrol it. You know that they are actually charging eight of our security guys with a felony out in St. Louis County for impersonating police officers on the system.”

After repeating again how much money Nations makes, Stenger said the county has stepped up, and this is a whole lot of distraction.

