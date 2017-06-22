Off-Duty Officer, 4 More Shot Overnight

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – An off duty St. Louis Police officer is shot after a stolen vehicle, being pursued by the Anti Crime Unit, is fired on.

It happened at Park Lane and Astra in the North Pointe neighborhood.

“An off duty officer who lives in that area herd the commotion, came out of his house to render assistance and during the exchange of gunfire he was struck in his arm. He’s being treated here tonight, and he’s in good condition,” says Interim Chief Lawrence O’Toole.

O’Toole says two suspects, both 17-year-olds, were arrested one was shot in the ankle, a third is at large. The car was stolen from Maryland Heights.

Four more shootings happened overnight, one deadly. Just after 12:30, two men shot in the 5500 block of Thrush. Police say one of the victims died at the scene.

A robbery leaves one man shot and in stable condition. Authorities say the victim was shot once at Theodosia and Hamilton.

Then, just before five this morning, in the 4000 block of Kossuth, a man in his mid seventies shot and injured. He’s in serious, but stable condition. Police have not released the circumstances surrounding this latest shooting.

