Bill Cosby’s Honorary Degree Revoked by University of Missouri

June 23, 2017 11:44 AM
Filed Under: Bill Cosby, honorary degree, University of Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOX) – The University of Missouri has unanimously voted to revoke an honorary degree it granted to Bill Cosby.

It is the first time the university has ever revoked an honorary degree.

The university’s Board of Curators voted Friday on a recommendation from system President Mun Choi. He urged revocation, citing allegations from several women that Cosby sexually assaulted them.

The university said at least 25 other colleges and universities across the country have withdrawn honorary degrees and honors from Cosby since the sexual assault accusations became public, the Associated Press reports.

