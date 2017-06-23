Settlement Amount Released in Michael Brown Case

FERGUSON, MO. (KMOX) – Details are emerging on the settlement between the city of Ferguson and the parents of Michael Brown over his 2014 death.
The settlement is for $1.5 million dollars, to be split between Michael Brown Sr. and Lezley McSpadden.
US District Judge Richard Webber wrote the amount the amount is fair and reasonable compensation for this wrongful death claim.
Brown Sr. and McSpadden sued the city of Ferguson, former police chief Tom Jackson and former police officer Darren Wilson saying a culture of hostility toward African-Americans led to the death of Brown in 2014.
All denied those claims, but The city of Ferguson tells a federal judge it’s making progress implementing reforms ordered by the Department of Justice after the Michael Brown shooting.
Since August 2014, Ferguson has dismissed more than 3000 court cases for things such as “failure to appear,” and waived $1.8 million in fines. Mayor James Knowles says police are also working on their relationship with citizens, and working to fully implement police body cameras and in-car cameras.