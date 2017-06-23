Stenger Understands Ellisville’s Concerns About Merger

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger says he totally get why Ellisville Mayor Adam Paul is mistrustful of of the group ‘Better Together’, which is looking at the region’s city-county split.

When he first took office, Stenger says he had the same reaction. Stenger tells us his ‘change of heart’ when it comes to the group ‘Better Together’ and the study of city-county re-unification is not because his campaign was promised a big check by billionaire Rex Sinquefeld.

“I’ve called upon them (Better Together) because frankly they have really good data, I think one of their main concerns is just how much we’re spending on services in the region,” he says.

Stenger says St. Louisans are overpaying for government services to the tune of $750 million to $1 billion. Ellisville Mayor Paul, as we reported this week, plans to hold a non-binding referendum vote in his town on a city-county merger.

